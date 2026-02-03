Adani Enterprises Q3 Results: Profit, Revenue See Sharp Jump; Margin Expands

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s net profit for the third quarter of FY26 soared to Rs 5,627 crore, as per the company's press release on Tuesday.

The company also registered a one-time gain of Rs 5,632 crore, inclusive of Rs 3,946 crore from AWL stake sale. The consolidated bottom-line of the company in the year-ago period stood at Rs 58 crore.

Revenue went up 8.6% to Rs 24,820 crore from Rs 22,848 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation grew 18.6% to Rs 3,641 crore from Rs 3,070 crore and margin expanded to 14.7% from 13.4%.

AEL Chairman Gautam Adani commented on the flagship's performance and said, "With resilient execution and a clear strategic focus, Adani Enterprises has delivered a robust operating performance in the first nine months of FY26, reflecting the strength of our incubator model and the depth of our diversified infrastructure portfolio."

He added that the commencement of operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport represents a landmark achievement, reinforcing the company's commitment to building nationally critical assets at scale and speed.

"Our continued progress across airports, renewable manufacturing, data centres and transport infrastructure, alongside strong capital market support through our successful rights issue and NCD offerings, positions us well to accelerate the next phase of growth. As India advances towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, AEL remains steadfast in its mission to incubate globally competitive businesses that combine economic value creation with sustainability, technological leadership and long-term national impact," Gautam Adani highlighted further.

Adani Enterprises Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 24,820 crore vs Rs 22,848 crore

Ebitda up 18.6% at Rs 3,641 crore vs Rs 3,070 crore

Ebitda Margin at 14.7% vs 13.4%

Net profit up sharply at Rs 5,627 crore vs Rs 57.8 crore

Rs 5,632 crore one-time gain, including Rs 3,946 crore from AWL stake sale

AEL Share Price

The shares of AEL rose as high as 12% after the declaration of the result. At close the stock traded over 10% higher at Rs 2206.50 apiece on the NSE.

