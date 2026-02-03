Adani Group Companies Add Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore To Market Cap; Adani Enterprises Leads Gains

Adani Group companies have added Rs 1.05 lakh crore to their overall market capitalisation in a single day, gaining from the market fervour that resulted from the announcement of the US-India trade deal. Earlier in the day, Jefferies had labelled the Adani Group as one of the prime beneficiaries of the trade deal.

The gains were led by Adani Enterprises, which gained as much as 10.58% in trade to end the day at Rs 2,206. Thanks to this sharp gain, the flagship company of the Adani conglomerate added almost Rs 25,000 crore to its market capitalisation. Adani Green wasn't far behind, logging in gains of 10.43% and adding almost Rs 15,000 crore to its overall market cap.

In terms of sheer market capitalisation gains, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. led the way with gains of almost Rs 30,000 crore. Shares of Adani Ports also logged gains of 9.19% while Adani Energy and Adani Power chipped in with significant gains of 9.78% and 7.36%, respectively.

Both Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports ended the day as the top two gainers in Nifty, with Adani Enterprises gaining the most in 14 months. Adani Ports also logged most gains in 20 months.

Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises had also reported their third-quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026, with the company witnessing strong revenue and profit growth of over 20%.

The company reported a 21% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,054 crore, compared to Rs 2,520 crore in the corresponding period last year. The multinational port operator's revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose 22% to Rs 9,705 crore, compared to Rs 7,964 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Ports Q3 Results (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 21.2% to Rs 3,054 crore Vs Rs 2,520 crore

Revenue up 21.9% At Rs 9,705 crore Vs Rs 7,964 crore

EBITDA up 20.5% At Rs 5,786 crore Vs Rs 4,802 crore

Margin At 59.6% Vs 60.3%

Adani Enterprises, meanwhile, reported a revenue uptick of 8.6% on a year-on-year basis while margins expanded as well. The company registered a profit of close to Rs 6,000 crore, with Rs 5,600 coming in as a one-time gain, including Rs 3,946 crore from AWL stake sale.

Adani Enterprises Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue: up 8.6% at Rs 24,820 crore vs Rs 22,848 crore

EBITDA: up 18.6% at Rs 3,641 crore vs Rs 3,070 crore

EBITDA Margin: 14.7% vs 13.4%

Net Profit: up sharply at Rs 5,627 crore vs Rs 57.8 crore

Rs 5,632 crore one-time gain, including Rs 3,946 crore from AWL stake sale

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

