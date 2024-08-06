$6.4 Trillion Stock Wipeout Has Traders Fearing ‘Great Unwind’ Is Just Starting

Whether Monday’s wild gyrations mark the final bang of a global selloff that started to build last week or signal the beginning of a protracted slump is impossible to know. But one thing is clear: the pillars that had underpinned financial-market gains for years — a series of key assumptions that investors across the world were banking on — have been shaken. They look, in hindsight, a bit naïve: the US economy is unstoppable; artificial intelligence will quickly revolutionize business everywhere; Japan will never hike interest rates — or not enough to really matter.