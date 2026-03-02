Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 4: Radikaa Sarathkumar's Film Slows Down After Strong Weekend

Radikaa Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi has emerged as a surprise crowd-puller, posting solid weekend numbers before witnessing the usual Monday slowdown. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the Sivakumar Murugesan directorial collected around Rs 0.44 crore on its first Monday, taking its four-day India net total to approximately Rs 14.24 crore.

The film had earned Rs 13.80 crore in its first three days, showing steady growth through the weekend.

READ ALSO: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases: From Honey To Thadayam — Films, Web Series To Watch On Weekend

The Tamil rural comedy opened with Rs 2.65 crore on Friday and saw a massive 88.68 per cent jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 5 crore. The upward trend continued on Sunday with Rs 6.15 crore, reflecting strong word-of-mouth and family audience turnout. The weekend performance pushed the film close to the Rs 15 crore mark before the weekday drop.

On Day 4, the film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 15.21 per cent, with measurable footfall largely limited to morning shows at the time of reporting. Among key centres, Madurai led with 25 per cent occupancy, followed by Pondicherry at 24 per cent and Dindigul and Trichy at 23 per cent each. Vellore reported 21 per cent, while Chennai stood at 18 per cent across 459 shows. Salem registered 17 per cent and Coimbatore 10 per cent. Bengaluru remained comparatively low at 6 per cent. Outside the core Tamil market, Mumbai recorded 3 per cent occupancy and the National Capital Region showed no significant turnout from 11 shows.

ALSO READ: 'The Kerala Story 2' Box Office Day 4: Film Crosses Rs 10-Crore Mark On Opening Weekend

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan under Sivakarthikeyan Productions in association with Passion Studios, the film features Radikaa Sarathkumar in the titular role along with Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Singam Puli, George Maryan and others. Music is composed by Nivas K Prasanna, with cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar and editing by San Lokesh.

Set in a rural backdrop, the story revolves around Pavunuthaayi, a strong-willed elderly woman who becomes the centre of a property dispute after her husband's death. When she later falls bedridden, her cryptic actions trigger a frantic search for her hidden wealth among family members and villagers, blending humour with emotional drama.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception: Date, Time, Venue — Know More

With a strong weekend behind it, the film's performance through the weekdays will be crucial in determining whether it can maintain momentum at the box office.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.