Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda Are Married; Official Photos Awaited

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now officially married. The much-loved pair tied the knot on the morning of Feb. 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and select friends. According to reports, the main Telugu wedding rituals were performed at 10:10 am, a time chosen in keeping with traditional customs.

The wedding marked the culmination of a week-long celebration that blended grandeur with privacy. The venue was designed to reflect a traditional yet elegant aesthetic, with décor centred on natural elements, soft florals and warm tones that complemented the royal surroundings of Udaipur. Vedic chants, traditional music and customary rituals formed the emotional core of the ceremony, with Vijay tying the mangalsutra around Rashmika's neck in the presence of their families.

While the morning function followed Telugu traditions, the couple is also scheduled to take part in a second ceremony in the evening as per Kodava customs, honouring Rashmika's Coorg roots. The dual-ritual format was planned to celebrate both their cultural backgrounds equally.

The wedding festivities began earlier this week with a series of lively pre-wedding events. The couple hosted a themed dinner for their guests, followed by friendly cricket and volleyball matches between the two families. The sangeet night turned into one of the highlights of the celebrations, with Rashmika performing on stage for Vijay. A bright and intimate haldi ceremony followed, continuing the close-knit and personalised tone of the functions.

After completing the morning rituals, the newlyweds also sent sweets to the paparazzi waiting outside the venue, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media. Wishes from fans, film personalities and industry insiders have been pouring in since the news of their marriage broke.

Vijay and Rashmika, who first shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade, kept their relationship largely private despite years of speculation. Their journey from co-stars to life partners has made the wedding one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.

Two grand receptions are expected to follow — one in Hyderabad for the South film industry and another in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends and colleagues.

As congratulatory messages continue to flood social media, fans across the country are waiting for the couple to share their first official wedding photographs as Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna begin their married life together.

