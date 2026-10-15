Keralam Has A Unique Farm Tourism Plan To Attract More Visitors To God's Own Country

Abandoned government owned plots in Keralam would soon be transformed into unique farm tourism attractions to give visitors another slice of the state's diverse experiences. Expanding the southern state's experiential tourism offerings, Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh told the Assembly on Thursday that the effort will bring in more tourists who wish to indulge in a quiet holiday.

The minister said that the possibility was examined during a recent meeting with Industries Minister PK Kunhalikutty, who proposed assessing whether such properties could accommodate farm tourism projects.

Vishnunadh invited legislators to identify potential sites, saying the Tourism Department was willing to take the proposals forward.

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"There are several places where such initiatives can be implemented. If MLAs suggest suitable locations, the Tourism Department intends to take the initiative to introduce farm tourism in those places," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

On the state's relentless efforts to bring in more domestic and international visitors, Vishnunadh said the government was considering a range of initiatives in response to the growing interest in experience-based travel.

Meanwhile, he spoke about the state's iconic Malabar Jalotsavam boat race and assured associated parties that more financial assistance will be provided by the government.

"The government generally extends support to boat races because they contribute significantly to the growth of tourism," he said and called for the Malabar Jalotsavam to be included in the Champions Boat League, which takes place on the Kuppam-Mangalassery river in his constituency.

Making a case for its inclusion, the legislator said the event had attracted tens of thousands of people and was the only boat race held in the Malabar region.

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