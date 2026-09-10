I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 7: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Continues To Slow Down, Eyes Weekend Boost

I'm Game continued to lose momentum at the box office on its first Wednesday after release. The Dulquer Salmaan-starrer collected less than Rs 1 crore for the first time on Day 7.

Here's a look at how the film performed on Day 7.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

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The Dulquer Salmaan starrer collected Rs 92 lakh net in India on Day 7, down 17.9% from its previous day's collection. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 22.54 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 26.30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film's overseas gross remains at Rs 17.25 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 43.55 crore. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 71 lakh, while the Telugu version added Rs 21 lakh on Day 7.

Day-Wise Collection

I'm Game opened with Rs 5.40 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 4.90 crore on Day 2. The film then earned Rs 4.35 crore each on Days 3 and 4, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 19 crore.

The film saw a sharp drop on Day 5, collecting Rs 1.50 crore. Collections fell further to Rs 1.12 crore on Day 6 before dropping to Rs 92 lakh on Day 7.

Box Office Competition

I'm Game is facing competition from several films across its key markets. In the Hindi belt, Mirzapur The Movie continues to perform strongly, while Hanuman Ansh remains in the race at the box office. In Malayalam, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has also maintained a strong run.

The upcoming weekend will be important for I'm Game as the film looks to recover from its weekday slowdown and improve its box-office performance.

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About I'm Game

I'm Game is a fantasy film directed by Nahas Hidhayath. The cast includes Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese and Samyuktha Viswanathan.

The film follows a fearless gambler who trusts his luck more than anything else. His life takes an unexpected turn when he gets caught up in a series of strange and unpredictable events, leading to a thrilling ride filled with action, surprises and fun.

Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer and Chaman Chakko serves as the editor. The film was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on September 3, 2026.

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