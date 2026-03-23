Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 5; Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 70 Crore After Slow Weekend

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's box office journey might be facing trouble as the collections have slowed down ever since the opening day of the movie. The movie released on March 19 and opened with Rs 34.75 crore.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh's release has created excitement among the Tollywood fans. The movie had locked an impressive Rs 34.75 crore across 4,607 shows on Thursday, its first day at the box office. However, since then, the graph has gone down significantly.

On Friday, it dropped down to Rs 9 crore with 3,447 total shows. However, Ustaad Bhagat Singh was expected to perform notably well over its opening weekend. But the graph was steady as it reportedly collected Rs 9.05 crore on Saturday across 3,340 total shows. The numbers dropped further on Sunday as it managed to collect about Rs 7.50 crore across 3,200 shows.

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The movie has now entered its fifth day. and Sacnilk has reported the numbers. Currently, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has collected Rs 1.24 crore on the first Monday so far. Running across a total of 2,067 shows, the average occupancy has been reported as 20.0%.

As of now, the occupancy has been comparatively higher in the afternoon shows, as it is reported to be 17.77%. However, evening shows have a reported occupancy of 16.23% and morning shows as 13.85%.

The occupancy across major regions, as reported by Sacnilk, are Hyderabad with the majority of the shows. It is currently hosting 424 shows. It is followed by Bengaluru with 241 shows and Vizag-Visakhapatnam with 151 shows.

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On account of day 5, the total India gross collections for Ustaad Bhagat Singh are reported to be Rs 72.54 crore. Meanwhile, the total India net collection stands at Rs 61.54 crore.

The reports suggest the South as the major driving force for the movie. If the movie continues to collect double digits over the coming week, it can break even and be considered a super hit. However, with the Dhurandhar The Revenge storm at the box office, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has eventually slowed down.

With the Telugu fans being the main audience, Ustaad Bhagat Singh can still hold momentum and is expected to cross Rs 100 crore easily this week.

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