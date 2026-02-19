BAFTA Awards 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominations And Where To Watch In India

The countdown has begun for the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, commonly known as the BAFTAs. Popularly dubbed the ‘British Oscars', the ceremony honours excellence in film and is regarded as one of the most prestigious events in the international awards calendar.

When & Where To Watch

The awards are set to take place on Feb. 22, 2026, at London's Royal Festival Hall, bringing together some of the biggest names from global cinema. The awards will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7 p.m. GMT.

In India, viewers can watch the ceremony via live streaming on SonyLIV and through BAFTA's official YouTube channel. Owing to the time difference, the event is expected to begin around 12:30 a.m. IST in the early hours of Feb. 23.

Ceremony Host

This year's ceremony will be hosted by acclaimed Scottish actor Alan Cumming, marking his first time as the BAFTA Film Awards host. He takes over the role after David Tennant, who fronted the ceremony in 2024 and 2025.

Key Nominations

The nominations for the 2026 edition were announced on Jan. 27, with Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value and Sinners competing for Best Film. The Outstanding British Film category includes titles such as 28 Years Later, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Die My Love, Mr Burton and Steve among others.

In the acting categories, nominees for Leading Actor include Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another and Michael B. Jordan for Sinners. The Leading Actress lineup features Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Emma Stone (Bugonia) and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value). Filmmakers Chloé Zhao, Yorgos Lanthimos, Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler are among those nominated for Best Director.

The presenters' list includes a wide range of international stars such as Cillian Murphy, Michael B. Jordan, Bryan Cranston, Alicia Vikander, Gillian Anderson and Riz Ahmed. Representing India on the global stage this year is Alia Bhatt, who will appear as one of the presenters, following in the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

The highest honour of the night, the BAFTA Fellowship, will be awarded to NBCUniversal chief content officer Donna Langley in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry.

With a strong mix of British and international talent, the 2026 BAFTA Awards promise a star-studded celebration of cinema ahead of the Oscars.

