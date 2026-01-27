Heartbreak For Fans: Arijit Singh Calls It Quits on Playback Singing

Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday via a post on social media platform Facebook.

"Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," the 38-year-old stated.

The musical maverick has blockbuster hits like 'Tera Yaar Hoon Mai', 'Sajni', 'Kesariya' and countless others in his kitty.

The beginning of Singh's career can be traced back to the reality show Fame Gurukul which aired two decades ago in 2005. However, his first Hindi cinema debut was in 2011 with a popular heartbreak song 'Phir Mohabbat' in the Emran Hashmi thriller 'Murder 2'

After his powerful debut, he went on to deliver hits after hits. With fan favourites like 'Raabta' for Agent Vinod, 'Tum Hi Ho' for Aashiqui 2, and 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' for the film Kabir Singh, and 'Zaalima' for SRK starrer Raees, Singh has dominated the romance genre for over a decade.

Arijit garnered massive critical appraise and popularity for the intro portion of 'Tum Hi Ho', which was one of the record-breaking hits in 2013. After it topped radio charts for seven weeks since its release, the yearnful love song catapulted an already famous artist to the megastar status.

The announcement has hit Arijit's fans like a wave out of the blue. Many have expressed shock and sadness for the singer's decision, while others chose to cope with humour.

"As a die hard Arijit Singh fan, it doesn't feel good because without him the music industry lack its soul…..but I respect his decision and the good thing is he will continue to make music on his own so best of luck to you Arijit daa (sic)," said one user on X.

"The melody that continued with me everywhere I went every people I met, the one who brought the colours of music to my dull life...it's really hard to believe that this is happening...hoping this to be a prank or some sort of drama caused by hacking of this account...I truly won't be able to come out of trauma if it will be the actual reality....I don't want my only escape to be gone like this (sic)," commented another under Singh's instagram post.

