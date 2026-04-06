Allu Arjun And Atlee's AA22xA6 To Get New Update Ahead Of Actor's 45th Birthday

The Indian film industry, especially the Southern fans, have eagerly been waiting for Allu Arjun's highly anticipated project of 2026. As confirmed by Sun Pictures, Allu Arjun and Atlee's 'AA22xA6', as it is referred, is reportedly set to show a glimpse of the movie.

The National Award winner and one of the biggest PAN-India stars, Allu Arjun, is collaborating with the blockbuster director Atlee Kumara, known for his huge success.

Sun Pictures has announced an update on their social media. Sending all the Allu Arjun fans into a higher level of excitement,

"Tomorrow, 11am ???????? #AA22xA6," said Sun Pictures in a post on X.

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With Allu Arjun's birthday is on April 8, fans believe there is going to be a major update on this project. Moreover, in recent times, announcing projects or updates on the birthdays of the lead actors or actresses' have become a trend.

Allu Arjun is set to showcase his talent in a never-before-seen avatar. As reported by Deccan Chronicle, a source revealed, "A video of the title announcement is on the cards. It's just a first look into the massive, unprecedented world Atlee has created, showcasing Allu Arjun in never-seen-before avatars."

While the Allu Arjun-Atlee collaboration has sent a wave of excitement among the fans, the movie is said to feature other big stars. Reportedly, 'AA22xA6' is set to cast Deepika Padukone as the female lead alongside Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor.

While there have been multiple speculations surrounding the movie, one prominent one is the name of the movie. Several reports believe that the movie is going to be titled 'Legacy.'

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Allu Arjun's recent movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was a humongous success at the box office. It shattered several records and went on to be one of the highest-grossing films. With this much success, Allu Arjun's AA22xA6 is also expected to carry on his legacy.

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