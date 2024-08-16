Supreme Court Orders Status Report on CAT Jammu Infrastructure Issues

Noting a lack of infrastructure at the Central Administrative Tribunal in Jammu, the Supreme Court has directed the tribunal's judicial member to file a status report on the requirements so that its day-to-day functioning is not hampered.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the functioning of the tribunal has been affected due to a shortage of the supporting staff.

"Since the composition of the Bench is now complete, we have no reason to doubt that the Tribunal will start functioning at Jammu without any delay.

We deem it appropriate to request the senior-most/incharge Judicial Member of the Jammu Bench of the Tribunal to send a status report, inter alia, pointing out the immediate short-term requirements of the Tribunal so that its day-to-day functioning is not hampered in any manner," the bench said.

The bench directed the Registrar (Judicial) to e-mail the order to the senior-most judicial member of the tribunal and also contact him on the phone to ensure that the desired report is sent to the apex court within one week.

During the hearing, the apex court was informed that the Estates Department of the Union Territory administration explored the availability of four private buildings to house the tribunal's Jammu bench.

"Thereafter, a building situated at Channi (Jammu) was shortlisted. The said premises have been approved by the Tribunal’s Bench at Jammu. According to the affidavit, two Court rooms and four chambers for the members, office and staff rooms have been completed and other amenities have also been provided in the said new premises," the court noted.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Achal Sharma regarding the appointment of CAT members in Jammu and Kashmir.