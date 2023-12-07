SAT Sets Aside SEBI Order Barring IIFL Securities From Onboarding Clients

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Thursday set aside the Securities and Exchange Board of India's order restraining IIFL Securities Ltd. from taking on new clients for two years.

The tribunal has also reduced the penalty imposed on IIFL Securities, earlier known as India Infoline Ltd., to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 1 crore.

There has been no misuse of client funds and by wrongly considering the non-funded portion of the bank guarantee, as per the 2016 circular, an attempt has been made to show that there was a misuse of client funds which is patently erroneous, the SAT said.

Any amount deposited in excess, in terms of the order, shall be refunded to the appellant within four weeks from today, the tribunal said.

"Debarring the appellant under the Intermediaries Regulations from taking a new client for a period of two years cannot be sustained," it said.

"Since we have already held that there is no misuse of the client's funds and since there is no failure on the part of the appellant to segregate monies of the client, nor monies of the client have been misused by the appellant for its own purposes, no penalty under Section 23D of the SCRA could be imposed," it said.