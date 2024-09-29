GST Network Restores July-August 2017 Returns Data For Taxpayers

The GST Network announced on Sunday that it has restored the monthly returns data for July and August 2017, the initial months following the rollout of the goods and services tax.

Last week, GSTN revealed its new data policy, which stipulates that taxpayer data will be retained for seven years. As a result, GST returns data older than seven years will not be accessible and will be archived. Specifically, returns filed for July 2017 were archived on Aug. 1, 2024, and those for August 2017 were archived on Sept. 1, 2024.

Trade and industry representatives had requested additional time to download relevant data from the GST portal for future reference before the implementation of this policy. In response to this feedback, GSTN announced on Sunday that GST returns for the 2017-18 period have been made available again to taxpayers.

"...in view of the requests received from the trade due to the difficulties faced, data has been restored back on the portal. We recommend you to download and save the data if needed, as the archival policy shall be implemented again after giving advance information," GSTN said.

As per GST law, taxpayers are not allowed to file their GST returns after the expiry of a period of three years from the due date of furnishing the said return.

As per the GST portal data policy, data for taxpayers will be retained for seven years only.

GST was implemented on July 1, 2017.

