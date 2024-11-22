Creditor Paybacks: The Case For Compulsory Monitoring Committees Under Insolvency

When one of the most notable carriers in the aviation industry went down earlier this month, the highest court of the land was witness to an ‘eye opener’ as to how insolvency cases are handled in this country.

The Jet Airways saga forced the court to issue a host of suggestions for dealing with the lacunas in the system. One such suggestion pertained to the issue of a smooth handover of the insolvent company to its new owners.

To make good on the court’s counsel, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India has, this week, come out with a proposal to mandate the constitution of a monitoring committee for implementation of all resolution plans.

Although there is a provision pertaining to monitoring committees in the existing framework, they are merely discretionary in nature. The IBBI has proposed to make it compulsory along with granting the creditors committee to take the final decision on its constitution and composition, as part of the resolution plan itself.