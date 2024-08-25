NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyCBI Conducts Searches In Kolkata Over 'Financial Irregularities' In RG Kar Hospital
ADVERTISEMENT

CBI Conducts Searches In Kolkata Over 'Financial Irregularities' In RG Kar Hospital

At least seven officers of the central probe agency have been questioning Sandip Ghosh at his Beliaghata residence since 8:00 a.m.

25 Aug 2024, 01:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Security personnel at RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh as CBI conducts searches in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (Source: PTI Photo)</p></div>
Security personnel at RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh as CBI conducts searches in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (Source: PTI Photo)

CBI sleuths on Sunday conducted searches on the premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, ex-MSVP Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with their probe into alleged financial irregularities at the institute, officials said.

The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients.

At least seven officers of the central probe agency have been questioning Ghosh at his Beliaghata residence since 8:00 a.m., while others were grilling Vashisth, the former medical superintendent and vice principal of the hospital, and another professor of the forensic-medicine department of the medical establishment, among others, they said.

ALSO READ

Supreme Court Issues Directives On Kolkata Medico Rape, Murder Case

Opinion
Supreme Court Issues Directives On Kolkata Medico Rape, Murder Case
Read More

Accompanied by a huge team of central forces, the CBI team reached Ghosh's residence around 6:00 a.m. but was made to wait for nearly one-and-half hours before he opened the doors, the officials said.

The other officers of the central agency went to the residence of a supplier in Howrah, he added.

"Vashisth is being questioned on how much he knew about the financial irregularities that happened in the hospital when he was the MSVP," he said.

Another team of CBI officers also conducted searches at the ex-principal's office in the hospital and also went to the canteen in the academic building.

ALSO READ

CBI Accuses Local Police Of Cover-Up In Kolkata Medical Student’s Rape And Murder

Opinion
CBI Accuses Local Police Of Cover-Up In Kolkata Medical Student’s Rape And Murder
Read More

They asked present principal Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay to reach the hospital in the morning and accompany them during their searches in the medical establishment.

A postgraduate trainee woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the hospital on Aug. 9, following which a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested.

The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens.

On the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI registered cases into the killing as well as alleged financial irregularities.

ALSO READ

If Indian Women Want Freedom From Violence, Make Every Rape A Flashpoint

Opinion
If Indian Women Want Freedom From Violence, Make Every Rape A Flashpoint
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT