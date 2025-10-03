WeWork India IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of Launch; Check IPO Details

The IPO comprises an offer-for-sale component consisting of 4.62 crore shares of Rs 10 face value each.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 615 and Rs 648 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 23 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,904. Small non-institutional investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,08,656. Big non-institutional investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,13,472.

The share allotment for the WeWork India IPO is expected to be finalised on October 8. WeWork India IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with October 10th as the tentative listing date.

Promoter Embassy Buildcon LLP will be selling their shares through the OFS, according to the red herring prospectus, along with investor 1, Ariel Way Tenant.

JM Financial Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Capital Co and 360 ONE WAM Ltd. are the book running lead managers, and MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. is the registrar of the offer.