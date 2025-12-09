Wakefit IPO Grey Market Premium Drops Sharply – What It Means for Your Gains

Primary market investors are closely watching the initial public offering (IPO) of Wakefit Innovations Ltd., a leading manufacturer of mattresses, furniture, and home furnishings, which launched its IPO on December 8.

The much-awaited Wakefit IPO, which was booked 0.15 times on Day 1, has witnessed a sharp decline in its Grey Market Premium (GMP). The GMP, which was trading around Rs 36 earlier, has now slipped to just Rs 5, raising concerns among investors about potential listing gains.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wakefit IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band, and other details as the subscription enters its second day.