NDTV ProfitIPOsWaaree Energies IPO Day 1: GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Waaree Energies IPO Day 1: GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And More

High net worth individuals and retail investors led demand in first leg of the Waaree Energies IPO.

21 Oct 2024, 12:32 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Waaree Energies <a href="https://www.ndtvprofit.com/ipos/waaree-energies-raises-rs-1277-crore-from-anchor-investors-ahead-of-ipo">raised approximately</a> Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors on Friday ahead of its initial public offering.<br>(Photo Source: X/@waareegroup)</p></div>
Waaree Energies raised approximately Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors on Friday ahead of its initial public offering. (Photo Source: X/@waareegroup)

The initial public offering of India's biggest solar module manufacturer, Waaree Energies Ltd., was fully subscribed within two hours of opening, The issue was subscribed 1.46 times by 12:21 pm on its first day, led by non-institutional and retail investors.

The IPO of Waaree Energies—the parent entity of listed company Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.—is a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3,600 crore and an offer for sale of 48 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

Promoter Waaree Sustainable Finance Pvt. will offload 43.5 lakh shares via OFS. Chandurkar Investments Pvt. will sell 4.5 lakh shares, or its entire 0.17% stake.

The public offering will open at a price band of Rs 1,427 to Rs 1,503 per share and the minimum lot size for bidding will be nine shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. Shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. At the upper price band, the company is valued at a Rs 43,179-crore market capitalisation.

Waaree Energies raised approximately Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors on Friday, ahead of its initial public offering.

Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt., SBI Capital Markets, Intensive Fiscal Services and ITI Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

ALSO READ

IPOs This Week: Hyundai India Listing In Focus, Waaree Energies Among Eight New Offerings
Opinion
IPOs This Week: Hyundai India Listing In Focus, Waaree Energies Among Eight New Offerings
Read More

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: Oct. 21.

  • Issue closes: Oct. 23.

  • Total offer size: Rs 4,321.4 crore.

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 3,600 crore.

  • Offer for sale size: Rs 721 crore.

  • Face value: Rs 10 apiece.

  • Fixed price band: Rs 1,427–1,503 per share.

  • Lot size: 9 shares.

  • Listing: NSE, BSE.

ALSO READ

Waaree Energies IPO: Price Band, Key Dates, Financials, Risks, GMP—All You Need To Know
Opinion
Waaree Energies IPO: Price Band, Key Dates, Financials, Risks, GMP—All You Need To Know
Read More

Use Of Proceeds

The majority of the proceeds from the IPO as per the red herring prospects will be used to:

  • Partly finance the cost of establishing the company's 6 GW ingot wafer, solar cell and solar PV module manufacturing facility in Odisha. This financing will be done via an investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Sangam Solar One Pvt.

  • General corporate purposes.

ALSO READ

IPO-Bound Waaree Energies To Expand Global Reach; Eyes EU, Middle East
Opinion
IPO-Bound Waaree Energies To Expand Global Reach; Eyes EU, Middle East
Read More

Business 

Waaree Energies, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Mumbai, is the parent company of listed Waaree Renewable Technologies. The company has India's largest aggregate solar module manufacturing installed capacity of 12 gigawatts and enjoyed a domestic market share of 20% in fiscal 2024.

The company operates four manufacturing facilities in India, covering a total area of 136.30 acres. These facilities are spread across Surat, Tumb, Nandigram, and Chikhli in Gujarat, India.

ALSO READ

IPO Bound-Waaree Energies Eyes 300-Basis-Point Margin Uptick From Capacity Additions
Opinion
IPO Bound-Waaree Energies Eyes 300-Basis-Point Margin Uptick From Capacity Additions
Read More

Waaree Energies IPO Subscription Status: Day 1

The IPO was subscribed 1.46 times as of 12:24 p.m. on Monday.

  • Qualified institutional buyers: Nil.

  • Non-institutional investors: 3.13 times.

  • Retail investors: 1.59 times.

  • Employees reserved: 0.77 times, 77%.

Waaree Energies IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium of Waaree Energies was Rs 1,480 as of 11:56 a.m., implying a 98.47% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 2,983 per share.

GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation. 

Watch IPO Adda Here:

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT