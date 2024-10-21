Waaree Energies IPO Day 1: GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And More

The initial public offering of India's biggest solar module manufacturer, Waaree Energies Ltd., was fully subscribed within two hours of opening, The issue was subscribed 1.46 times by 12:21 pm on its first day, led by non-institutional and retail investors.

The IPO of Waaree Energies—the parent entity of listed company Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.—is a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3,600 crore and an offer for sale of 48 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

Promoter Waaree Sustainable Finance Pvt. will offload 43.5 lakh shares via OFS. Chandurkar Investments Pvt. will sell 4.5 lakh shares, or its entire 0.17% stake.

The public offering will open at a price band of Rs 1,427 to Rs 1,503 per share and the minimum lot size for bidding will be nine shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. Shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. At the upper price band, the company is valued at a Rs 43,179-crore market capitalisation.

Waaree Energies raised approximately Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors on Friday, ahead of its initial public offering.



Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt., SBI Capital Markets, Intensive Fiscal Services and ITI Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.