Waaree Energies Raises Rs 1,277 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Waaree Energies Ltd. has raised approximately Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors on Friday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 84.96 lakh shares at Rs 1,503 apiece to 92 anchor investors, according to a statement on Friday.

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund, Leading Light Fund VCC- The Triumph Fund, Necta Bloom VCC- The Regal Fund, ValueQuest Scale Fund and VQ Fastercap Fund secured the highest allocation with a 3.13% stake each.

Quant Mutual Fund - Quant Large Cap Fund, and Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund received the second-highest allotment of 2.62% equity each.

Waaree Energies will launch its Rs 4,321.4-crore IPO on Monday. It has set a price band of Rs 1,427 to 1,503 per share for its three-day IPO, which is a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3,600 crore and an offer for sale for 48 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The minimum application lot size is nine shares.