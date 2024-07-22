VVIP Infratech Limited IPO To Open On July 23: Check Price Band And Other Key Details

Investors can subscribe to the VVIP Infratech IPO from July 23 until July 25. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by July 26. The IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with trading anticipated to commence from July 30.

Investors looking to participate in the VVIP Infratech IPO can do so within the price band of Rs 91 to Rs 93 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors is set at 1200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,11,600. High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) are required to apply for a minimum of 2 lots, amounting to Rs 2,23,200.

Share India Capital Services Private Limited is acting as the book running lead manager for the VVIP Infratech IPO, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited appointed as the registrar for the issue. Share India Securities will serve as the market maker to facilitate trading activities post-listing.

Potential investors are advised to review the IPO prospectus and consult with financial advisors to understand the risks and rewards associated with investing in VVIP Infratech Limited.