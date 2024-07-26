VVIP Infratech IPO Allotment: Check Status On BSE And Maashitla

The IPO of VVIP Infratech Limited received a robust response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed 236.92 times, led by strong demand from non-institutional buyers with a subscription of 456.82 times.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 456.82 times.

Retail Investors: 181.73 times.

Qualified Institutions: 168.45 times.

Anchor Investors: 1 time.

The IPO a book-built issue of Rs 61.21 crore, closed for subscription on July 25. The SME IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of 65.82 lakh shares, had a price band of Rs 91 to Rs 93 per share. Investors could apply for a minimum of 1200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 111,600 for retail investors.