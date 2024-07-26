VVIP Infratech IPO Allotment: Check Status On BSE And Maashitla
The allotment for VVIP Infratech IPO will be finalised on Friday, July 26. Investors who bid for the issue can check the VVIP Infratech IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities & BSE websites.
The IPO of VVIP Infratech Limited received a robust response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed 236.92 times, led by strong demand from non-institutional buyers with a subscription of 456.82 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 456.82 times.
Retail Investors: 181.73 times.
Qualified Institutions: 168.45 times.
Anchor Investors: 1 time.
The IPO a book-built issue of Rs 61.21 crore, closed for subscription on July 25. The SME IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of 65.82 lakh shares, had a price band of Rs 91 to Rs 93 per share. Investors could apply for a minimum of 1200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 111,600 for retail investors.
VVIP Infratech IPO Allotment: When and Where to check?
Steps to check VVIP Infratech IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website here: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
Select "VVIP Infratech Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public Issues page.
Select and Enter your PAN, Application number or Demat account number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Steps to check VVIP Infratech IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "VVIP Infratech Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
VVIP Infratech IPO Listing Date
Listing Date: Tuesday, July 30.
Listing At: BSE SME.
VVIP Infratech Issue Details
IPO Open Date: July 23
IPO Close Date: July 25
Basis of Allotment: July 26
Initiation of Refunds: July 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: July 29
Listing Date: July 30
Listing At: BSE SME
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Price Band: Rs 91-93 per share
Issue Type: Book Built Issue
Lot Size: 1200 shares
Total Issue Size: 6,582,000 shares
Investors who were successfully allotted the shares of VVIP Infratech Ltd. will have the shares credited to their account on July 29.
About VVIP Infratech Limited
VVIP Infratech Limited, originally known as Vibhor Builders Private Limited, is an infrastructure company founded in 2001. The company undertakes projects in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, NCR Delhi, and other northern regions of India. With over 20 years of experience, they specialise in building sewerage systems, sewage treatment plants, water tanks, water treatment plants, and power distribution infrastructure, among other projects. As of 30 September 2023, VVIP Infratech Limited employs 466 people.