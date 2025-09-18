VMS TMT IPO: Check Day 2 Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

VMS TMT Ltd.'s initial public offering enters its second day of subscription on Thursday. The IPO was subscribed 8.40 times on its first day on Wednesday, it was fully subscribed just hours after opening for subscription.

The VMS TMT IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 148.5 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.5 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share. Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Incorporated in 2013, VMS TMT is involved in the business of manufacturing Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars). It has a manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with the company also dealing in scrap and binding wires that are sold within Gujarat.