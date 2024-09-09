Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO Subscribed 2.56 Times On Day Two So Far

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd's initial public offering which opened for subscription on Sept.6 has been subscribed more than 2 times on Monday, the second day of bidding. The company plans to raise Rs 106.21 crores by issuing 65,16 new shares.

The SME IPO is priced between Rs 155 and Rs 163 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 800 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,30,400. For High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum lot size is 1,600 shares, amounting to Rs 2,60,800.

The IPO will close on September 10. The allotment is expected to be finalised on September 11, with the shares slated to list on the NSE SME platform on September 13.