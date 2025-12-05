Vidya Wires IPO Subscription Closes Today With GMP Suggesting Steady Double-Digit Listing Gain
Shares of Vidya Wires Ltd. will list on the NSE and BSE on December 10.
Metal wires manufacturer Vidya Wires Ltd. will conclude its initial public offering (IPO) on December 5. The IPO was fully subscribed on Day 1 and was booked 8.26 times on Thursday.
The Rs 300-crore mainboard issue received bids for 35,78,70,240 shares against the 4,33,34,009 on offer.
As the subscription enters its final day, the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has remained in headlines as private market investors gauge the performance of the public issue based on market sentiment. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.
The GMP for the mainboard IPO has shown a slight decline since the last few days, but the current trend still suggests a double-digit listing gain.
Vidya Wires IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for Vidya Wires IPO was Rs 5.5 on December 5. Compared to the upper price band of Rs 52, the latest GMP indicates that the unlisted shares of Vidya Wires Limited were trading at Rs 57.5 per share. The GMP implies a premium of 10.58% per share over the upper end of the issue price.
GMP Disclaimer: The final listing price is determined by the official price discovery mechanism on the stock exchange on listing day, which is influenced by official subscription data, anchor investor interest, and overall market conditions, not just the GMP.
Note: GMP Data sourced from InvestorGain.
Vidya Wires IPO: All You Need To Know
The Vidya Wires IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 300.01 crore. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of 5.27 crore shares, amounting to Rs 274 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 50 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 26.01 crore.
The company has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 48 to Rs 52 per share. Retail investors need to apply for at least one lot of 14,976 per application, based on the upper band of the issue price. The small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) can apply for a minimum of 14 lots, aggregating to an investment of Rs 2,09,664. On the other hand, big NIIs are required to apply for 67 shares, worth Rs 10,03,392.
MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the issue registrar, while Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book running lead manager.
Vidya Wires IPO Allotment And Listing Date
The share allotment status for Vidya Wires IPO will be finalised on Monday, December 8. Shares of Vidya Wires Ltd. will list on the NSE and BSE on December 10.
Refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts will be initiated on December 9.
Vidya Wires IPO: Use Of Proceeds
Vidya Wires has proposed allocating Rs 140 crore from the IPO funds towards capital expenditure for setting up a new project under its subsidiary. The remaining IPO proceeds will be used for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
About Vidya Wires And Financials
Vidya Wires Ltd., incorporated in 1981, is a producer of aluminium and copper wires. It specialises in winding and conductivity products for various industries. Its products include precision-engineered wires, copper strips, conductors, busbars, specialised winding wires, PV ribbons and aluminium paper-covered strips.
In FY 2024-25, the company’s total income stood at Rs 1,491.45 crore, compared to Rs 1,188.49 crore in the preceding financial year. Its net profit surged to Rs 40.87 crore in FY25 up from Rs 25.68 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.