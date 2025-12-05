Vidya Wires IPO Subscription Closes Today With GMP Suggesting Steady Double-Digit Listing Gain

Metal wires manufacturer Vidya Wires Ltd. will conclude its initial public offering (IPO) on December 5. The IPO was fully subscribed on Day 1 and was booked 8.26 times on Thursday.

The Rs 300-crore mainboard issue received bids for 35,78,70,240 shares against the 4,33,34,009 on offer.

As the subscription enters its final day, the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has remained in headlines as private market investors gauge the performance of the public issue based on market sentiment. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

The GMP for the mainboard IPO has shown a slight decline since the last few days, but the current trend still suggests a double-digit listing gain.