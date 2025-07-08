Travel Food Services IPO Subscribed 21% On Day Two So Far — Check GMP
Travel Food Services IPO is entirely an offer for sale worth up to Rs 2,000 crore, with no fresh issue component.
The initial public offering of Travel Food Services Ltd. was subscribed 21% so far on the second day. The issue opened on July 7 and will close on July 9. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 1,045 to Rs 1,100 per share.
Travel Food Services IPO is entirely an offer for sale worth up to Rs 2,000 crore, with no fresh issue component. The face value of each share is Re 1. Investors can bid for a minimum of 13 shares, and then in multiples thereof. The promoter off-loading their stake is Kapur Family Trust.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt., ICICI Securities Ltd., and Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt., are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India Ltd. is the registrar.
The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering.
IPO Details
Issue opens: July 7.
Issue closes: July 9.
Anchor investor bidding: July 4.
Issue price band: Rs 1,045 to Rs 1,100.
Lot size: Minimum 13 shares and in multiples thereafter.
Total issue size: Rs 2,000 crore (1,81,81,818 shares).
Type: Offer for sale.
Tentative listing date: July 14.
Subscription Status: Day Two
The issue has been subscribed 0.21 times or 21% as of 2:21 p.m.
Qualified institutional buyers: 0.18 or 18%.
Non-institutional buyers: 0.16 times or 16%.
Retail investors: 0.25 times or 25%.
Portion reserved for employees: 0.67 times or 67%.
Travel Food Services IPO GMP
The grey market premium for Travel Food Services IPO stood at Rs 12, as of 1:33 p.m. on July 8, according to InvestorGain. That implies listing at a premium.
GMP or grey market price is not an official indicator and is based on market speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.