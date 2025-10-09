Tata Capital IPO Allotment: Check Date, Step-By-Step Guide To Verify Status Online And Listing Date
The IPO investors can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital was oversubscribed 1.95 times on the third and final day of bidding on October 8. The IPO received bids for 65,12,29,590 shares against 33,34,36,996 offered.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 3.42 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.98 times. Retail investors booked their quota 1.10 times.
The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on October 9. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on October 10. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Shares of Tata Capital are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 13.
Tata Capital IPO was a book build issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.
Tata Capital is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that offers financial products and services. It is a subsidiary of Tata Sons Ltd.
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to augment its Tier–I capital base to meet future capital requirements, including onward lending.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.
Steps To Check Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “Tata Capital Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Pick the company symbol "TATACAP" from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps To Check Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Select “Tata Capital Ltd. - IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
Tata Capital IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Tata Capital IPO stood at Rs 3.5 as of 7:00 a.m. on October 9. It indicates a listing price of Rs 329.5 apiece at a premium of 1.07% on the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
