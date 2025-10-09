Tata Capital IPO Listing: Shares Of Tata Sons Subsidiary Headed For Muted Stock Market Debut?

The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore. The company aims to raise over Rs 15,000 crore from the primary market via its IPO.

One of India’s largest non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), Tata Capital had kept the price band for the IPO between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.

The IPO was fully subscribed within a couple of hours after subscription re-opened on its final day.

The biggest IPO of 2025 had received a decent response from investors, as the public issue was booked 0.75 times on Tuesday. The IPO garnered bids for 24,96,66,472 shares against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, according to details available with the BSE on October 7.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are all the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. is the registrar.

As part of the issue, promoter group Tata Sons will divest up to 23 crore shares, while International Finance Corporation (IFC) will sell up to 3.6 crore shares through the OFS route. The company will also issue up to 21 crore shares via a primary raise.

The company has raised investments of Rs 4,641.83 crore from large institutions under the pre-IPO anchor round held on October 3. The anchor lock-in period end date for 50% shares is November 8, whereas the anchor lock-in period end date for the remaining shares is January 7, 2026.