Tata Capital IPO Listing: Shares Of Tata Sons Subsidiary Headed For Muted Stock Market Debut?
Tata Capital IPO: The grey market premium (GMP) for the mainboard IPO has shown a declining trend since October 2, when the GMP reached a high of Rs 20, indicating a potential listing gain of up to 6%
The initial public offering of Tata Capital Ltd., which closed for subscription on Wednesday was oversubscribed by nearly 2 times, led by demand from QIBs who booked their quota over 3.4 times. This was followed by NIIs who booked thier quota 1.98 times and Retail investors who booked their quota 1.1 times.
The biggest IPO of 2025 saw investors pour in 65,12,30,648 bids for the 33,34,36,996 shares on offer.
All attention will now turn towards the Tata Capital IPO allotment status which will be finalised on Thursday.
However, the major focus would be on the expected listing price of Tata Capital. It remains to be seen whether the issue will see a flat listing or a muted listing (based on the current GMP), or if the GMP will rise to previous highs, indicating a potential listing gain of around 6-7%.
Grey market investors would be keeping a close watch on the current GMP to predict the possible listing scenarios mentioned above.
Tata Capital IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Tata Capital IPO was Rs 3.5 as of 8:00 a.m. on October 9. It indicates a listing price of Rs 329.5 per share at a premium of 1.07% on the upper limit of the price band.
This means the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 329.5 in the private market, indicating a potential listing gain of up to 1% when the shares of Tata Capital debut on the market next week.
The GMP for the mainboard issue had witnessed a drop on Wednesday after showing slight gains on Monday.
The unlisted shares of the non-banking finance company were trading as high as Rs 353 before sliding to Rs 331.5 on October 7.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Tata Capital IPO: All You Need To Know
The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore. The company aims to raise over Rs 15,000 crore from the primary market via its IPO.
One of India’s largest non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), Tata Capital had kept the price band for the IPO between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.
The IPO was fully subscribed within a couple of hours after subscription re-opened on its final day.
The biggest IPO of 2025 had received a decent response from investors, as the public issue was booked 0.75 times on Tuesday. The IPO garnered bids for 24,96,66,472 shares against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, according to details available with the BSE on October 7.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are all the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. is the registrar.
As part of the issue, promoter group Tata Sons will divest up to 23 crore shares, while International Finance Corporation (IFC) will sell up to 3.6 crore shares through the OFS route. The company will also issue up to 21 crore shares via a primary raise.
The company has raised investments of Rs 4,641.83 crore from large institutions under the pre-IPO anchor round held on October 3. The anchor lock-in period end date for 50% shares is November 8, whereas the anchor lock-in period end date for the remaining shares is January 7, 2026.
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: When And Where To Check
The allotment status for the Tata Capital IPO will be finalised on Thursday, October 9. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on October 10, and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day.
Investors who bid for the shares of Tata Capital Limited can verify their allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and MUFG Intime India (IPO registrar) by following the step-by-step guide provided in the article linked below.
Tata Capital IPO: Use Of Proceeds
Tata Capital proposes to use the fresh issue proceeds for augmenting its tier–I capital base to meet its "future capital requirements, including onward lending," arising out of the growth of the business.
Further, a portion of the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards meeting offer expenses.
About Tata Capital
Tata Capital is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that offers financial products and services to retail, corporate, and institutional customers. It is a subsidiary of Tata Sons Ltd.
In the quarter ended June, the NBFC posted revenue of Rs 7,665 crore in comparison to Rs 6,546 crore it posted in the corresponding period last year. The company's profit for the quarter more than doubled at Rs 1,041 crore, against Rs 472 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2024.
For fiscal 2025, Tata Capital reported a profit of Rs 3,655 crore, an increase from Rs 3,327 crore in the previous fiscal, while its revenue surged to Rs 28,313 crore from Rs 18,175 crore.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.