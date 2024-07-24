Suraksha Diagnostic Files IPO Papers With SEBI

Suraksha Diagnostic filed preliminary draft papers with the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, to raise funds via an initial public offering.

The Kolkata-based company's IPO consists of an offer-for-sale of 19.2 crore equity shares by promoters and investor shareholders, with no fresh issue component, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Promoters Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal, Satish Kumar Verma and investors OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd., Munna Lal Kejriwal and Santosh Kumar Kejriwal will offload shares.

ICICI Securities, Nuvama Wealth and SBI Capital are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

The company offers a one-stop integrated solution for pathology and radiology testing and medical consultation services to customers through its extensive operational network in East India.

Explaining the reason for going public, the company said it is aimed at achieving the benefit of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges and carrying out OFS for the selling shareholders, as per the draft papers filed.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.