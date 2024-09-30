Subam Papers IPO Opens On Sept. 30: Check GMP, Price Band And More

Subam Papers Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to open for subscription on Sept. 30. The Rs 93.70-crore public offer is an entirely fresh issue of 61.65 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale portion. Investors can bid in the IPO till the final day of subscription, which is Oct. 4.

The IPO price band has been set in the range of Rs 144 to Rs 152 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 800 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,21,600.

The company has appointed Bigshare Services Pvt. as the registrar for the IPO, with Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue.

Gretex Share Broking Ltd. is the market maker for the offering.

Subam Papers Ltd. has reserved 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers and 35% of the offer for retail investors.

The remaining 15% of shares offered for subscription in the IPO are allocated to non-institutional investors.

The allotment of shares in the Subam Papers IPO is set to be finalised on Oct. 4. This will be followed by the credit of shares into the demat account of successful bidders, along with refunds for non-allottees on Oct. 7.

Shares of Subam Papers Ltd. are set to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Oct. 8.