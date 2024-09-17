Sodhani Academy IPO: Check GMP And Day 4 Subscription Status

The IPO subscription window will close on Sept. 17. Allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Sept. 18. This will be followed by initiation of refunds for non-allottees and the transfer of shares into the demat account of the successful bidders on Sept. 19.

The IPO listing date is likely to be Sept. 20, and the company will list on the BSE SME platform.

The SME IPO is a fixed price issue with shares offered at Rs 40 apiece. The minimum lot size for application by retail investors is 3,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1.20 lakh.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, out of the 15,30,000 shares offered - 47.45% is reserved for non-institutional investors, 47.45% for retail investors and 5.1% is reserved as market maker portion.

The IPO registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd., and Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP is the book-running lead manager of the issue.

Prabhat Financial Services is the market maker for the public offer.