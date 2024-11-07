Sagility India IPO Subscribed 1.26 Times So Far On Day Three, Check GMP

Sagility India Ltd.'s initial public offering of shares worth Rs 2,106 crore has been subscribed 1.26 times as of 1:12 p.m. on the third and final day of bidding. The book building offer was subscribed 52% on its second day, and 22% on its first day.

The grey market premium of Sagility India was Rs 0.5 as of 5:03 a.m. on Nov. 7, implying no gains over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 30 per share.

The entire IPO is an offer for sale. The price band has been set at Rs 28-30 per share. The minimum application lot size is 500 shares. The company raised Rs 945.4 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of its initial public offering. It allotted 31.51 crore shares at Rs 30 apiece to 52 anchor investors.