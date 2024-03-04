RK Swamy IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
The IPO was subscribed 0.66 times, or 66%, as of 12:09 a.m. on Monday.
RK Swamy Ltd. launched its initial public offering on March 4 to raise Rs 423.6 crore. The IPO issue will close on March 6.
The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 173 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 250.6 crore.
The company has set the price band for its initial public offering in the range of Rs 270–288 per share.
The market value of the IPO at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,676.7 crore. The lot size for the issue is 50 equity shares, and it will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.
The size of the fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each, aggregating up to Rs 173 crore, and the offer for sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.
Issue Details
Issue opens: March 4
Issue closes: March 6
Face value: Rs 5 apiece.
Fixed price band: Rs 270–288 per share.
Minimum lot size: 50 shares.
Listing: NSE and BSE.
Use of Proceeds
Funding working capital: Rs 54 crore
Funding capital expenditure for DVCP Studio: Rs 10.98 crore
Funding investment in IT infrastructure: Rs 33.3 crore
Funding setting up of new CEC and CATI: Rs 21 crore
Business
The company is one of the leading integrated marketing service groups in India, offering a single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services.
They offer a comprehensive range of services in the following interrelated and complementary business segments: (i) integrated marketing communications; (ii) customer data analytics and marketing technology (customer data analytics and martech); and (iii) full-service market research (including customer experience measurement) and syndicated studies (full-service market research).
The company is a data-driven integrated marketing services provider, and all segments of the business use digital initiatives extensively.
Use Of Proceeds
Funding working capital requirements of the company.
Funding capital expenditure to be incurred by the company for setting up a DVCP Studio.
Funding investment in IT infrastructure development of the company, and company's Material Subsidiaries Hansa Research and Hansa Customer Equity.
Funding setting up of new CEC and CATI of the company.
General corporate purposes.
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO was subscribed 0.66 times, or 66%, as of 12:09 a.m. on Monday.
Institutional investors: nil.
Non-institutional investors: 0.63 times, 63%.
Retail investors: 2.75 times.
Employee reserved: 0.18 times, 18%