Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO Opens; Check Price Band And Day 1 Subscription Status

The SME issue is a fixed price offering amounting to Rs. 8.49 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10.11 lakh shares priced at Rs. 84 each. Investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, which requires an investment of Rs 134,400. High Net-Worth Individuals can apply for a minimum of 2 lots, equating to 3,200 shares and a total investment of Rs 268,800.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the SME IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. will act as the registrar. Gretex Share Broking will serve as the market maker for this offering.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, out of the 1,011,200 shares offered - 47.47% is reserved for Retail investors, 47.47% for NIIs and the remaining 5.06% has been reserved as market maker portion.

The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on August 28, with the shares scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on August 30.