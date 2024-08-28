How To Check Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO Allotment Status
Find the steps to check your share allotment status here. The SME IPO was subscribed 350.50 times on Tuesday.
The initial public offering of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Limited was subscribed more than 350 times on its fourth and final day on Tuesday, led by demand from non-institutional investors, according to chittorgarh.com.
The allotment for Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, August 28. Investors can check Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment status on IPO registrar and BSE websites. Follow the steps provided below to check your share allotment status.
Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services (IPO registrar)
Visit the Bigshare Services website here
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Rapid Multimodal Logistics Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the "captcha" to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on BSE website here
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Rapid Multimodal Logistics Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO Listing Date
Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date set as Friday, August 30.
Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Thursday, August 22
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, August 27
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, August 28
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, August 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, August 29
Listing Date: Friday, August 30
About Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO
The SME issue was a fixed price offering amounting to Rs. 8.49 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10.11 lakh shares priced at Rs. 84 each. Investors could apply for a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, which required an investment of Rs 134,400. High Net-Worth Individuals needed to apply for a minimum of 2 lots, equating to 3,200 shares and a total investment of Rs 268,800.
The SME IPO was subscribed 2.94 times on Day 1, 11.50 times on Day 2, 28.28 times on Day 3 and 350.50 times on Day 3.
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the SME IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. will act as the registrar. Gretex Share Broking will serve as the market maker for this offering.
As per the company's red herring prospectus, out of the 1,011,200 shares offered - 47.47% is reserved for Retail investors, 47.47% for NIIs and the remaining 5.06% has been reserved as market maker portion.
About Rapid Multimodal Logistics Limited
Rapid Multimodal Logistics Limited, based in Chennai, was founded in July 2020. The company provides logistical solutions mainly for B2B clients. They offer both single and multimodal transportation services, using various modes like road, rail, and sea to streamline shipments. Their services include everything from planning and route optimization to last-mile delivery and performance tracking. They serve industries such as glass, plywood, paper, edible oil, iron and steel, and more. As of January 2024, the company employs 17 people.