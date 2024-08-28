How To Check Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO Allotment Status

The initial public offering of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Limited was subscribed more than 350 times on its fourth and final day on Tuesday, led by demand from non-institutional investors, according to chittorgarh.com.

The allotment for Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, August 28. Investors can check Rapid Multimodal Logistics IPO allotment status on IPO registrar and BSE websites. Follow the steps provided below to check your share allotment status.