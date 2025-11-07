Pine Labs IPO Day One: Check Subscription Status, GMP, Financials, And Other Details

Pine Labs Ltd. initial public offer was subscribed 0.07 times on the first day.

Pine Labs IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 3,899.91 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 9.41 crore shares aggregating Rs 2,080 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.23 crore shares worth Rs 1,819.91 crore.

The IPO will remain open from Friday, November 7 to Tuesday, November 11. The allotment status is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 12, followed by the initiation of refunds and credit of shares to demat accounts on Thursday, November 13. Shares of Pine Labs are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 14.

The Pine Labs IPO’s price band has been set between Rs 210 and Rs 221 per share. The lot size for retail investors is 67 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,807. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum application size is 14 lots (938 shares) worth Rs 2,07,298, while for big non-institutional investors (bNII), it is 68 lots (4,556 shares) amounting to Rs 10,06,876.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Pine Labs IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.