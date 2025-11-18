PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Today: GMP Jumps Ahead Of D-Street Debut

The listing of PhysicsWallah Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the company's debut on the stock market.

Shares of PhysicsWallah will list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 18. The share allotment status for the PhysicsWallah IPO was finalised on Friday. Successful bidders were allotted the shares on Monday, and refunds were also issued on the same day.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, has gained over the last few days. Earlier, amid tepid interest, the GMP for the mainboard offering of the PhysicsWallah IPO had declined, suggesting a high chance of a muted listing, if not a discounted listing.

The IPO of the ed-tech company closed with an overall subscription of 1.81 times. According to BSE data, investors bid for 336,227,044 shares against the 186,204,143 shares on offer.

Amid the lacklustre interest, the GMP had slid to Rs 0 when the IPO concluded its subscription. However, there has been a consistent increase in the GMP as the stock debuts on the market today. The current GMP indicates positive listing gains of up to 13% for investors.

Here’s a look at what the latest market trends indicate ahead of the share listing of PhysicsWallah Ltd.