Park Medi World IPO Nears Close: Moderate GMP Suggests Listing Pop of ~5-7%

Private hospital chain in North India, Park Medi World, which launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 900 crore from the primary market on Monday, was subscribed 0.98 times on its second day of subscription. According to BSE, investors bid for 4,11,33,016 shares against the 4,18,18,182 on offer. It was subscribed 0.52 times on its first day of subscription.

As the subscription enters its final day, the 70% drop in the grey market premium (GMP) for the Park Medi World IPO - compared to the high recorded a few days earlier - continues to draw the attention of private market investors

Here's all you need to know about the Park Hospitals IPO, including the latest GMP, price band, issue size, lot size, and more as the subscription period concludes today.