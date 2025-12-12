ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Opens Today: GMP Of Rs 150 Signals Strong 6.9% Listing Premium

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will launch its initial public offering (IPO) today to raise over Rs 10,600 crore from the primary market.

ICICI Prudential AMC's IPO is set to be the fourth-largest IPO of 2025 by issue size, following Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services, and LG Electronics India, and ranks among the biggest capital-market debuts by an Indian financial services company.

The IPO offers up to 48,972,994 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each by way of Offer for Sale by Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd. The offer includes a reservation of up to 2,448,649 equity shares of ICICI AMC for subscription by Eligible ICICI Bank Shareholders, according to the RHP. Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd. is the shareholder offloading shares.

Ahead of its launch, the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO has already started creating a buzz in the private market. The GMP for the ICICI Prudential AMC's IPO had surged to Rs 137 on Wednesday before dropping to Rs 114 on December 11, but surged to Rs 150 at the end of the day. Despite the fluctuations, investors can expect a positive listing gain when shares debut on the bourses next week.

Here's all you need to know about the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO.