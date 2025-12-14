Park Medi World IPO Allotment Date Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Park Medi World Ltd. witnessed strong investor demand, being oversubscribed 8.10 times on the final day of bidding. A total of 4,18,18,182 shares were offered, while bids reached 33,88,29,652, highlighting robust market interest.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 11.48 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 15.15 times. Retail investors booked their quota 3.16 times.

The IPO opened for subscription on Dec. 10 and closed on Dec. 12. Following the IPO allotment, the shares will list on BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of Dec. 17.

Following the successful closure of the subscription window, investors are now waiting for the allotment of the shares. The company is scheduled to finalise the IPO allotment status on Monday, Dec. 15.

Park Medi World IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 920 crores, including a fresh issue of 4.75 crore shares worth Rs 770 crores and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 93 lakh shares worth Rs 150 crore.

Incorporated in 2011, Park Medi World Ltd. is a private hospital chain in northern India.

Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd.