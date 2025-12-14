Nephrocare Health IPO Allotment: Check Date, GMP, Step-By-Step Guide To Verify Status Online
The grey market premium for the NephroPlus IPO has gained by 65% since it opened for subscription on Dec. 10.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Nephrocare Health Services was oversubscribed 13.96 times on the third and final day of bidding on Dec. 12.
The IPO received bids for 18,68,94,592 shares against 1,33,87,854 offered.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 27.47 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 24.27 times. Retail investors booked their quota 2.31 times.
The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Dec. 15. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Dec. 16. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Shares of Nephrocare Health Services are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 17.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 438 and Rs 460 per share. Nephrocare Health IPO was a book-build issue of Rs 871.05 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 77 lakh shares worth Rs 353.40 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.13 crore shares amounting to Rs 517.64 crore.
The company specialises in providing dialysis services in India and globally.
It will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure, clear debt and for general corporate purposes.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies.
Steps To Check Nephrocare Health IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page .
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “Nephrocare Health Services Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Nephrocare Health IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website .
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Pick the company symbol 'NEPHROPLUS' from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps to Check Nephrocare Health IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page .
From the dropdown menu, choose “Nephrocare Health Services Ltd.” as the IPO name.
Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, application number or DP ID/client ID.
Enter the details based on the option you selected.
Click on the “Submit” button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Nephrocare Health IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Nephrocare Health Services IPO stood at Rs 33 on Dec. 14. It indicates a listing price of Rs 493 apiece at a premium of 7.17% on the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.