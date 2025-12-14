Nephrocare Health IPO Allotment: Check Date, GMP, Step-By-Step Guide To Verify Status Online

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nephrocare Health Services was oversubscribed 13.96 times on the third and final day of bidding on Dec. 12.

The IPO received bids for 18,68,94,592 shares against 1,33,87,854 offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 27.47 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 24.27 times. Retail investors booked their quota 2.31 times.

The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Dec. 15. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Dec. 16. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Shares of Nephrocare Health Services are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 17.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 438 and Rs 460 per share. Nephrocare Health IPO was a book-build issue of Rs 871.05 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 77 lakh shares worth Rs 353.40 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.13 crore shares amounting to Rs 517.64 crore.

The company specialises in providing dialysis services in India and globally.

It will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure, clear debt and for general corporate purposes.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies.