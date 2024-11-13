Onyx Biotec IPO Opens For Subscription: Price Band, Financials, GMP — All You Need To Know

Onyx Biotec IPO's price band has been set between Rs 58 and Rs 61 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 2,000 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,22,000.

The allotment status of Onyx Biotec IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Nov. 19. This will be followed by the credit of shares into the demat account of successful bidders and initiation of refunds for non-allottees on Nov. 20.

Shares of Onyx Biotec Ltd. are set to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on Nov. 21.

The book-running lead manager for the SME issue is Horizon Management Pvt. The registrar for Onyx Biotec IPO is Mas Services Ltd. while Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. is the market maker for the issue.