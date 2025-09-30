Om Freight Forwarders IPO: Check Day 2 Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for subscription for the second day on Tuesday. The IPO was subscribed 1.39 times led by non-institutional investors on its first day on Monday.

The Rs 122.31-crore IPO is a book-built issue that comprises a fresh issue of 18 lakh shares to raise Rs 24.44 crore and an offer-for-sale component of 73 lakh shares worth Rs 97.88 crore.

The IPO’s price band has been set between Rs 128 and Rs 135 per share.

The IPO is scheduled to close on Oct. 3, with the tentative allotment expected on Oct. 6. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants are likely to begin on Oct. 7, the same day the shares are expected to be credited to successful investors’ Demat accounts.

The IPO is tentatively set to list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 8.

The lot size for retail investors is 111 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,985. For SNIIs, the lot size is 14 lots, or 1,554 shares, requiring Rs 2,09,790, while BNIIs can apply for 67 lots, or 7,437 shares, amounting to Rs 10,03,995.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar of the issue.