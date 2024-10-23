OBSC Perfection IPO: Latest GMP And Day Two Subscription Status

OBSC Perfection IPO's price band has been set in the range of Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares in the offering, which translates to an investment of Rs 1,20,000.

The company will finalise the share allotment status in the IPO on Oct. 25. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds for unsuccessful bidders on Oct. 28 along with credit of shares into the demat account of successful bidders on the same day.

The listing of OBSC Perfection shares on the NSE SME is expected to take place on Oct. 29.

Unistone Capital Pvt. is serving as the lead manager for this IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. will be the registrar. RK Stock Holding is designated as the market maker for the OBSC Perfection IPO.