NTPC Green Energy IPO Kicks Off With 4% Subscription So Far On Day One

The initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd. has been subscribed 0.04 times, or 4%, so far on its first day of bidding on Tuesday. The company plans to sell shares worth Rs 10,000 crore, entirely via a fresh issue of approximately 92.6 crore shares.

NTPC Green Energy IPO's grey market premium was Rs 0.70, as of 08:57 a.m. today, as per InvestorGain.

The IPO is India's third largest IPO this year after Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd. The company raised Rs 3,960 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial public offering opened for bidding.

The price band is fixed between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per share. At the upper price band, the company is valued at a market capitalisation of Rs 91,000 crore.

Out of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% is to be allotted to retail individual investors. Retail investors can bid up to Rs 2 lakh in the offering. However, NTPC shareholders can participate in the shareholders' reservation portion, raising their bidding limit to Rs 4 lakh.