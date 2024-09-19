Northern Arc Capital IPO Subscribed 23.39 Times So Far On Final Day

Northern Arc Capital Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 20.18 times on Wednesday. It was subscribed 9.99 times on the second day on Tuesday and 2.87 times on the first day.

The company is aiming to raise up to Rs 776 crore from the offering, which includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 275 crore. The non-banking financial company has set a price band of Rs 249–263 per share for its four-day IPO.

The minimum application lot size is 57 shares. Ahead of the IPO, Northern Arc Capital allotted 87.02 lakh shares at Rs 263 per share to 15 anchor investors, raising Rs 228.9 crore.

The IPO will conclude on Thursday, and the company is set to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to support the company's future capital requirements for lending.