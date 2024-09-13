Northern Arc Capital Raises Rs 229 Crore From Anchor Investors

Northern Arc Capital Ltd. raised Rs 228.9 crore from anchor investors on Friday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 87.02 lakh shares at Rs 263 apiece to 15 anchor investors.

Quant Mutual Fund-Quant BFSI Fund, SBI Life Insurance Co., SBI General Insurance Co., Singularity Equity Fund I and Volrado Venture Partners Fund VI Gamma got the highest allocation of 11.26% each. Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund-2, Anchorage Capital Fund-Anchorage Capital Scheme I, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. got the second highest allotment of 6.55% each.

A domestic mutual fund has applied for 11.26% of the total allocation of the anchor investors, Northern Arc Capital said in an exchange filing on Friday. ICICI Securities Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue.