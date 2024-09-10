Northern Arc Capital IPO To Open On Sept. 16

Non-banking financial services firm Northern Arc Capital Ltd.'s initial public will open on Sept. 16 and close on Sept. 19. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 1.05 crore equity shares by investor shareholders, according to the red herring prospectus.

The Chennai-based company's issue will open for anchor investors on Sept. 13.

Leapfrog Financial Inclusion India (II) Ltd., Accion Africa-Asia Investment Company, Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, 360 ONE Special Opportunities Fund, and Dvara Trust will be selling shares as part of the OFS.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book-running lead managers to the issue. KFin Technologies Limited is the official registrar for the issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used to meet future capital requirements of the company towards onwards lending.

The company's equity shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.