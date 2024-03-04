Mukka Proteins IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Mukka Proteins Ltd.'s initial public offering entered its third and final day on Monday. The offering was subscribed 6.96 times on the second day on Friday, and 2.47 times on day 1.

The fish-meal exporter has set a price band of Rs 26 to Rs 28 per share.

The IPO is completely a fresh issue of up to 8 crore equity shares, aggregating Rs 224 crore at the upper end of the price band, with no offer-for-sale component. Investors can bid for a minimum of 535 equity shares and in multiples of 535 equity shares thereafter.

Mukka raised Rs 67 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its public issue. The IPO closes on Monday.

Out of the total proceeds, Rs 120 crore will be used towards working-capital requirements and up to Rs 10 crore for investment in its associate Ento Proteins for funding its working-capital requirements. A portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.