Mukka Proteins IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Mukka Proteins Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Thursday to raise up to Rs 224 crore.

The fish-meal exporter has set a price band of Rs 26 to Rs 28 per share. The three-day IPO is completely a fresh issue of up to 8 crore equity shares, aggregating Rs 224 crore at the upper end of the price band, with no offer-for-sale component. Investors can bid for a minimum of 535 equity shares and in multiples of 535 equity shares thereafter.

Mukka raised Rs 67 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its public issue. The IPO closes on March 4.

Out of the total proceeds, Rs 120 crore will be used towards working-capital requirements and up to Rs 10 crore for investment in its associate Ento Proteins for funding its working-capital requirements. A portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.